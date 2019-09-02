HERSHEY, Penn. (WHDH) — A teenager undergoing cancer treatment in Pennsylvania received the surprise of a lifetime after inviting the Jonas Brothers to the hospital for a visit.

Lily Jordan posted a picture of herself to Instagram Friday that read, “@jonasbrothers I was supposed to be at your Hershey concert tomorrow but instead I’m across the street doing chemo if y’all wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room #”

Her post eventually made its way to the boy band, who visited Jordan at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center before their Saturday concert.

Jordan opened her mouth wide in astonishment as they walked into her hospital room, alongside Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Singh.

Nick Jonas asked her if she had a favorite song that they could dedicate to her during the concert.

“Will you guys be playing S.O.S.?” she asked.

“We will be playing S.O.S.,” Joe Jonas said.

“Yes! That’s my favorite,” Jordan exclaimed.

The band then took pictures with her before leaving to get ready for their concert.

