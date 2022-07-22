(CNN) — Do not try and label Jordan Peele as the “best horror director of all time.”

The “Nope” director gently shut down a Twitter user who asked whether Peele could rightly claim that title after favorable reviews for his newest film, as well as Peele’s previous hits, 2019’s “Us” and 2017’s “Get Out.”

“I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time?,” artist Adam Ellis recently tweeted. “Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can’t.”

Peele responded with “Sir, please put the phone down I beg you.”

“Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but, I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!!,” he tweeted.

“Nope” is an alien invasion horror thriller which reunites Peele with his “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya.

Peele won the Academy Award for best original screenplay for “Get Out” in 2018.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)