BOSTON (WHDH) - Jordan’s Furniture President Eliot Tatelman on Saturday presented 1,000 Diamondback bicycles, helmets, locks, and bike safety information to youth members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston and other local Boys & Girls clubs.

During the donation event on Saturday, the organization said the move was aimed to foster foster healthy youth development and physical wellness in the City of Boston.

“Every kid deserves the freedom of a new bike,” Tatelman said in a statement. “They can ride to school, to the store, to a friend’s house. However, not everyone can afford one.”

Other speakers at the event included Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boys & Girls Club President Robert Lewis Jr.

