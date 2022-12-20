Jordan’s Furniture has donated $75,000 to Boston Children’s Hospital.

The funds are were raised through Jordan’s new charitable foundation, which is dedicated to supporting kids and families in need.

“We’re extremely fortunate to be here today,” said Michael Bornhorst of Boston Children’s Hospital. “Jordan’s has been a long partner in the community and a long partner with Boston Children’s Hospital.

The donation will go directly into a fund that helps families pay for temporary housing, food, and other essentials while their kids are staying at the hospital.

