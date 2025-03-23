READING, MASS. (WHDH) - There are over 1,700 children in Massachusetts waiting for adoption — to help children in state care meet families that are ready to parent, Jordan’s Furniture hosted a special adoption event Sunday at Jordan’s Furniture in Reading.

Jordan’s Furniture hosts the event in collaboration with the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) and the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families (DCF) to help find permanent families for children in state foster care.

Prospective adoptive parents who have been through the approval process and are licensed were able to meet waiting children. Licensed families also had an opportunity to meet with social workers in a casual atmosphere.

Jordan’s has supported the foster care adoption community for 24 years, resulting in over 600 adoptions of children in foster care. The event was open to families currently involved in Massachusetts Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP) training or in the final stages of the homestudy process.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about adoption from foster care, applying to become an adoptive parent or the MAPP training process should visit mareinc.org or call 617-964-MARE (6273).

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)