AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Jordan’s Furniture hosted a private viewing on Sunday at the “Enchanted Village” holiday display for families adopting children from state foster care.

In honor of National Adoption Month, Jordan’s Furniture welcomed the families to tour the Enchanted Village before the store opened to the public. This private event is for families who have adopted a child from state foster care during 2025.

In addition to the Enchanted Village display, families enjoyed the Rudolph 4D Ride, the Holiday Laser LITE Show, The Tube slide, indoor skating, The Reindeer Arcade Game, photos with Santa and food.

The 12,000-square-foot Enchanted Village attraction includes dozens of mechanized figurines and animals in a traditional New England holiday scene. Originally displayed at the Jordan Marsh department store, the Enchanted Village hadn’t been open to the public since 2006 until Jordan’s Furniture re-launched the fully restored display in 2009 and added to the experience with new attractions.

For over 25 years, Jordan’s Furniture has partnered with the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) and the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families (DCF) to help find permanent families for children in foster care. To date, over 590 children have found adoptive families through the Jordan’s initiatives.

“We are thrilled to continue our support of the adoption and foster care community,” says Eliot Tatelman of Jordan’s Furniture. “We meet so many wonderful children and families through our initiatives. Celebrating with them, especially during National Adoption Month and during the holiday season, is very special.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)