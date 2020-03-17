TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Jordan’s Furniture is temporarily closing all its stores beginning Wednesday in the wake if the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s president, Eliot Tatelman, says this decision was made in the interest of the health of its guests and workers.

“The safety and health of both our guests and our J-Team is paramount. In the past few weeks, we have taken all necessary steps and preventive measures to keep our stores clean and safe,” he said. “However, it became apparent during the last few days that the right thing to do is to simply close all stores until we, as a community and as a country, have a better idea about the coronavirus. These are unprecedented times that call for drastic actions to ensure the safety of everyone in our stores.”

Jordan’s Furniture will continue to monitor the situation and say they will follow the guidelines provided by the CDC and WHO, along with local and state governments.

Customers can stay updated by visiting Jordans.com.

