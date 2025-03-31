BOSTON (WHDH) - A weekend city-run job fair in Boston was canceled after a fight broke out.

The fair, which took place at the Reggie Lewis Center on Saturday, ended early.

Mayoral candidate Josh Kraft spoke on the incident.

Kraft said the event was poorly staffed and not properly managed, emphasizing the importance of young people in the city being able to get summer jobs.

“I’m calling on the mayor and her administration to schedule another job fair and to show up for this event and ensure it is properly staffed and can make sure our youth can safely sign up for summer jobs and the vendors hiring the youth are treated with the respect that they deserve,” said Kraft.

Kraft has criticized the mayor for what he says is too much focus on national issues.

