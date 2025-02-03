BOSTON (WHDH) - Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, will run for Mayor of Boston, according to a video released by his campaign ahead of the official announcement expected on Tuesday in Dorchester.

Officials say Kraft is planning on running as a democrat and will challenge current democratic Mayor Michelle Wu.

Kraft is currently the President of the New England Patriots Foundation, where he oversees his family’s charity work.

