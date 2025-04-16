BOSTON (WHDH) - Josh Kraft, son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, filed his statement of candidacy for the Boston mayoral race Wednesday.

The Democrat made his candidacy official at Boston City Hall and will challenge incumbent Mayor Michelle Wu. He kicked off his campaign in February.

Kraft said people are unsatisfied by the job Wu has done so far.

“Wherever we go, we continue to hear the same things, that the current mayoral administration does not listen to people, does not hear them, and if they get a message they disagree with, they shut people out,” Kraft said.

Kraft said some of the top issues he’s spoke with people about include cost of living, education, and mismanagement at City Hall.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)