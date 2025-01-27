BOSTON (WHDH) - Josh Kraft, the son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, filed to run for the mayor of Boston Friday.

Kraft, 57, filed to run as a Democrat against incumbent Mayor Michelle Wu. The filing comes days after sources spoke of his plans to join the race.

He is the president of the New England Patriots Foundation where he oversees the family’s charitable efforts. He also serves as chairman of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, a non-profit based in Roxbury that helps people overcome racial, social and economic inequities.

Kraft also served as president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Boston for 12 years.

