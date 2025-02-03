BOSTON (WHDH) - Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, officially announced his run for Boston mayor at an event in Dorchester Tuesday.

Officials say Kraft is running as a Democrat and will challenge democratic incumbent Mayor Michelle Wu.

Kraft is currently the president of the New England Patriots Foundation, where he oversees his family’s charity work.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

