BOSTON (WHDH) - Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, officially announced his run for Boston mayor at an event in Dorchester Tuesday.

Officials say Kraft is running as a Democrat and will challenge democratic incumbent Mayor Michelle Wu.

Kraft is currently the president of the New England Patriots Foundation, where he oversees his family’s charity work.

