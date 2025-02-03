BOSTON (WHDH) - Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, officially announced his run for Boston mayor at an event in Dorchester Tuesday.

Officials say Kraft is running as a Democrat and will challenge democratic incumbent Mayor Michelle Wu.

“Because I love this city and its people, I’m excited to declare my candidacy to be the next mayor of the City of Boston,” Kraft said. “I’m excited for the challenge, excited for the opportunity to listen and learn from the people of Boston, excited to share my ideas and vision for this great city.”

Kraft is currently the president of the New England Patriots Foundation, where he oversees his family’s charity work.

Speaking in front of a crowd of supporters, he said the number one priority of his campaign is to lower the cost of housing. Kraft also spoke about improving schools and fixing transportation.

On Monday, Kraft released a campaign video highlighting his work with the Boys & Girls Club. He said the club is where he started serving the community.

During his announcement, Kraft said Wu is not listening to what the people of Boston want.

“Too often, Mayor Wu acts as if she alone has all the answers,” Kraft said.

Kraft also received a round of applause when he brought up relieving congestion on the road.

“Our neighborhood streets have been jammed up by poorly conceived, hastily installed bus and bike lanes,” he said.

Talking one-on-one with 7News, Kraft said he will continue Boston’s protection of undocumented migrants.

“I am against Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan of undocumented immigrants. Many times in my 35 years working in the city, I’ve worked with families who are undocumented, who are all doing their best to do the right thing, to contribute and be part of our American dream,” he said.

While trying to separate himself from his last name, Kraft did mention the impact his mother made on his life and how that has propelled him to this moment.

“My mother was all about, ‘Don’t talk about it, just do it.’ She got her hands dirty. She’d go to a place and everyone would roll out the red carpet, but then she’d get down in the dirt and start packing boxes and doing everything, so you learn by example,” he said.

If elected, Kraft would become the first Jewish mayor of Boston.

