BOSTON (WHDH) - In a post on Facebook, Josh Kraft has announced he will be suspending his candidacy for mayor of Boston.

In his post, Kraft said, “I have determined that what is right for this city — during a time in America where we need to come closer together despite all our differences, instead of igniting divisiveness that pulls us further apart — is not to get caught up in more political mudslinging but rather, drive the conversation forward in a meaningful way. After careful consideration, I have decided to suspect my candidacy for Mayor of Boston.”

On Tuesday, it was announced that current Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, and Kraft, the son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, advanced the preliminary election to face off in November.

