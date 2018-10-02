Journal describes angry outburst by state senator

HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — Court documents in the case of a New Hampshire state senator charged with domestic violence include journal entries in which he describes violent outbursts and remorse over his behavior.

Democrat Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, pleaded not guilty in August to nine charges alleging he struck and bit a woman, and kicked in the door of her home. He stepped down from his position as Senate minority leader after his arrest, but he declined to resign. His trial is set for Dec. 17.

In a police report released Tuesday after the Berlin Sun sued, investigators quote from a journal in which Woodburn wrote that he argued with the woman and kicked in her door. He called his actions “embarrassing.”

Woodburn’s lawyer Donna Brown wouldn’t comment on the journal entries. Woodburn faces Republican David Starr of Franconia in the November election.