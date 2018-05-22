SAN ANTONIO (WHDH) — A San Antonio news reporter became part of the story when he helped rescue a puppy trapped in floodwaters Monday.

Journalists were on the scene of the flood when one of them spotted a dog that popped up out of the water near a drain.

They weren’t able to reach the dog until they decided to lower reporter Alexandro Luna with a rope.

He was able to grab the puppy and get it to dry ground.

The dog was taken to animal care services to be checked out. He is expected to be OK.

