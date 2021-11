BOSTON (WHDH) - Iconic rock artists Journey and Billy Idol are teaming up to play a concert at the TD Garden.

The musicians will perform at the Garden on Feb. 28, 2022, when the Freedom Tour stops in Boston.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Journey canceled their 2020 tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.

