Journey, Def Leppard to rock Fenway Park this summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of a 58-city tour, classic rock bands Journey and Def Leppard will play a concert this summer at Boston’s Fenway Park.

The bands will play the iconic venue on Saturday, Aug. 11. They’ll also visit nine other stadiums across North America.

Tickets are slated to go on sale on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. Fan presales will begin Monday, Jan. 29 at 12 p.m.

Connecticut’s XL Center in Hartford will host a concert on Monday, May 21.

