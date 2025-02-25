DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Karen Read case returned to court Tuesday for a high-stakes hearing regarding potential misconduct by Read’s defense team.

Judge Beverly Cannone said she wants the defense to explain what kind of contact it had with expert witnesses on accident reconstruction, who testified in Read’s first trial.

The witnesses, who work for a firm called ARCAA, were originally hired by the federal government.

However, the prosecution pointed out the witnesses submitted an invoice to Read’s defense team for nearly $24,000, as well as an outline of questions and answers with strategy tips written in the margins.

“The commonwealth just provided the court with information that causes me grave concern,” Cannone said in a hearing last week. “The implications of this information may have profound effects on this defense and defense counsel.”

Lead defense counsel Alan Jackson denied paying ARCAA.

Many gathered outside the Dedham courthouse Tuesday, showing their support for Read.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe in Canton, back in 2022. Her main defense has been that she was framed by local and state police.

A jury in her first trial heard inappropriate text messages the lead homicide detective, Trooper Michael Proctor, sent to family and friends about Read.

It became apparent during the trial that the FBI was investigating law enforcement’s handling of the case, including those with the Massachusetts State Police. According to 7News sources, the federal investigation into the case is over and no charges will be filed against police.

“I don’t know that I believe that,” Read said outside the courthouse Tuesday. “I have good reason not to. From the horse’s mouth.”

As of 1 p.m., the hearing was still underway.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

