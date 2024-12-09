DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Karen Read retrial has been delayed, according to court filings.
A judge granted the motion to push the retrial back Monday. Both sides are expected back in court later this week to set a new date.
Read is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank in January 2022.
Her first trial over the summer ended in a mistrial.
Both the prosecution and the defense argued to postpone the retrial from January to April.
