DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Karen Read retrial has been delayed, according to court filings.

A judge granted the motion to push the retrial back Monday. Both sides are expected back in court later this week to set a new date.

Read is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank in January 2022.

Her first trial over the summer ended in a mistrial.

Both the prosecution and the defense argued to postpone the retrial from January to April.

