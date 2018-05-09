BOSTON (WHDH) - A Suffolk Superior Court judge is allowing a civil lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and a former Bridgewater State University daycare director to proceed.

Parents are suing on behalf of their children who were sexually abused while attending the Children’s Center at the university.

Kyle Laughlin, a Bridgewater State University student employee at the center, was accused of indecent assault and rape of children when they were in his care. He pleaded guilty in April of 2017 and was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.

The lawsuit looks into the role daycare director Judith Ritacco and the Commonwealth had in the ongoing sexual abuse.

