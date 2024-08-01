BOSTON (WHDH) - Steward Health Care can proceed with its plans to shut down two Massachusetts hospitals by the end of the month.

A judge overseeing the company’s bankruptcy approved the closing of Carney Hospital in Dorchester and Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer.

The company’s efforts to sell six other hospitals remains on hold.

A hearing is set for later this month to approve the sales.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)