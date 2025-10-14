QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge granted an injuction Tuesday that blocks the installation of two large statues of Catholic saints outside the entrance of the city’s new public safety building.

In May, a multi-faith group filed the lawsuit to stop the statues from being installed, saying it violates the separation of church and state.

The two statues are of Catholic saints, with one stepping on a devil’s head.

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch commissioned the statues, costing taxpayers at least $850,000.

