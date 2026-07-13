PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Lindsay Clancy returned to court Monday, where her defense team and the prosecution ironed out some last minute asks before jury selection for her murder trial begins in one week.

Prosecutors argue the mother from Duxbury deliberately strangled her three children, who were 8-months-old, 3-years-old, and 5-years-old at the time, with exercise bands. The children’s father found them in the basement after he had gone to pick up a prescription and dinner. Clancy also attempted to stab herself, and jumped out a window of her home. She survived, but is paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

Her defense claims she was over-medicated and suffered from severe postpartum depression (PPD) at the time.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder. She had also been previously charged with two counts of strangulation, but prosecutors dropped those charges Friday after they decided they were redundant.

In court Monday, Clancy’s defense team asked a judge to call women who have suffered from PPD and postpartum psychosis to the stand.

“A woman who has suffered and has put up with this affliction should be able to testify and say, probably in an emotinally charged fashion, very credibly, ‘I, too, have heard these command voices. I, too, acted on the command voice,'” said Kevin Reddington, Clancy’s Defense Attorney.

Prosecutors questioned the reliability of such witnesses.

“Defense counsel cites no rule of evidence that would allow for the admission of layperson testimony about these issues,” said Jennifer Sprague, the Prosecutor.

The judge ruled in favor of the prosecution.

“I’m going to deny the motion,” Judge William Sullivan said.

Clancy’s defense team is trying to personalize their client’s experience, sharing photos of Clancy smiling and lovingly interacting with her children.

“She was a mother, who, every night, would sing a Rascal Flatts song to her daughter to put her to sleep. They would dance in the kids’ bed. This was a woman that was an incredible, incredible mother,” Reddington said.

The judge decided 18 jurors will hear this case. He said they will not be sequestered, but will be ordered to stay off of social media and not read or watch the news.

The witness list for the trial currently consists of 200 people. Reddington said Clancy wants to be present for her entire trial, which is expected to last six to eight weeks.

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