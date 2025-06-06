CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal judge stopped President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to block international students from coming to Harvard University, per officials.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order Thursday night, hours after Harvard filed an appeal of President Trump’s order to suspend international visas for new students.

President Trump accused Harvard of having “concerning foreign ties.”

Harvard called the ban “illegal retaliation for rejecting white house demands.”

