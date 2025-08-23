U.S. District Judge William Orrick extended a preliminary injunction blocking the administration from cutting off or conditioning the use of federal funds for Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and 30 other cities and counties. His earlier order protected more than a dozen other cities and counties, including San Francisco, Portland and Seattle.

The Trump administration has ratcheted up pressure on those communities as it seeks to make good on Trump’s campaign promise to remove millions of people in the country illegally.

One executive order issued by Trump directs officials to withhold federal money from sanctuary jurisdictions. Another order directs federal agencies to ensure payments to state and local governments do not assist “policies that seek to shield illegal aliens from deportation.”

The cities and counties that sued said billions of dollars were at risk.

