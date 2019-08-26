Judge considering sentence in crash that killed 5 teenagers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A judge is now considering the sentence for the man convicted of five counts of second-degree murder in the wrong-way crash deaths of five teenagers on a Vermont interstate highway nearly three years ago.

In court Monday, Steven Bourgoin apologized at the end of a day-long sentencing hearing.

At trial, Bourgoin argued he was insane at the time of the October 2016 crash, but the jury disagreed.

Judge Kevin Griffin will impose the sentence when he returns to the courtroom.

Parents of the victims said at the emotional sentencing hearing that through his selfish acts Bourgoin stole the teens’ lives.

Liz Harris, the mother of victim Mary Harris, told Bourgoin there were no words to quantify what he took from her.

