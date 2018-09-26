Judge decides to not reinstate Saugus football coach

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Saugus football who was fighting for his job after he was fired after the school district says he let one of his player’s practice in his underwear was not reinstated by a judge.

Anthony Nalen, who was the head varsity football coach at Saugus High School, was fired last week for allegedly having a player practice in his underwear.

Nalen appeared in court late last week to contest the school district’s decision to fire him as coach of the varsity team.

This week, the judge decided to not reinstate him.

He was initially suspended for four weeks after the Saugus school district accused him of letting a football player practice in his boxer shorts last spring.

The school district alleges it’s a hazing incident, but a police investigation found no criminal wrongdoing.

The school district says their investigation found evidence of negligence.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)