The trial for a man accused in connection with the 1988 death of an 11-year-old girl from New Hampshire ended Wednesday with a judge declaring a mistrial, a spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed.

Marvin McClendon was arrested last year, decades after Melissa Ann Tremblay disappeared near the LaSalle Social Club in Lawrence while she was visiting family.

Tremblay was a resident of Salem, New Hampshire and was found stabbed to death in a Lawrence railroad yard one day after her disappearance.

McLendon, a former Massachusetts corrections officer, was arrested in Alabama after authorities said evidence from Tremblay’s body led police to him. McClendon was later indicted on charges including murder.

Though the jury in his trial deadlocked, the Essex County DA spokesperson told 7NEWS the DA’s office will be seeking to retry McClendon.

There was no new trial date as of Wednesday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)