NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing another man outside of a convenience store in New Bedford back in August has been deemed dangerous, authorities said.

A Fall River Superior Court judge ordered last week that Daniel Brum, 29, be held without bail for up to 180 days as his case proceeds to trial, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Tuesday.

Brum faces an indictment charging him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — knife.

Officers responding to a Ruth Street home for a reported stabbing on Aug. 30 met with a man who suffered multiple stab wounds to his lower body, Quinn said.

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for his treatment.

An investigation revealed that the stabbing happened at Richdale Food Mart on Brock Avenue, Quinn added.

Officers obtained surveillance video of the store, which reportedly showed Brum exiting his car, approaching the victim, and then punching and making stabbing motions toward him.

The victim’s girlfriend subsequently called police and positively identified Brum in the video, Quinn said.

Brum’s rental car was found at County and Winsor streets with what appeared to be blood on the driver’s seat, Quinn continued.

“The defendant has a history of committing violent crimes and clearly is a danger to the community,” Quinn said. “He belongs off the street until trial.”

