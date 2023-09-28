A judge has delayed the trial of the man accused of killing his five-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire state court system said.

Adam Montgomery was scheduled to go on trail in November for the alleged murder of Harmony. In a message to 7NEWS on Thursday, though, the court spokesperson said jury selection is now scheduled to begin on Feb. 6 of next year.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in 2019. Police have said they believe Adam Montgomery killed Harmony in December, 2019 by repeatedly hitting her in the head.

Harmony’s body has never been recovered.

Adam is facing charges of second degree murder, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with Harmony’s death. He has pleaded not guilty.

