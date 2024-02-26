DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge on Monday delayed the trial of a woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in January 2022.

Karen Read was back in Dedham Court, where a judge set a new start date for her trial: April 16.

The five-week delay comes after her defense team says it received thousands of pages of documents that they haven’t had time to go over yet. Prosecutors say much of the information is nothing new and it supports their case.

Prosecutors allege John O’Keefe’s DNA was found on broken pieces of tail light from Read’s car. They also say forensic investigating revealed microscopic pieces of the taillight in O’Keefe’s clothing.

Read is accused of backing over O’Keefe outside a home in Canton in January of 2022 and leaving him to die in a snowstorm. Her lawyers argue he was beaten in the home and attacked by a dog, which prosecutors deny.

