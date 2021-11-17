BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge on Wednesday denied the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts’ request to stop the removal of tents at a homeless encampment in Boston.

Earlier this month, the ACLU filed a lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court to obtain a temporary restraining order in response to Boston’s former Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s decision to declare addiction and homelessness a public health emergency and clean up the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Although only three plaintiffs were mentioned, the suit applied to all residents of the area, the ACLU said.

The city pledged to find treatment or alternative housing for people displaced from tents in the area but has not properly done so, ACLU lawyers argued. Lawyers also said that the homeless face the threat of arrest if they don’t leave the encampment within 48 years.

While many tents have been removed from the Mass and Cass encampment, hundreds of people are now living a few blocks away in the area of Newmarket Square and Atkinson Street.

During her first full day on the job, Mayor Michelle Wu temporarily paused the removal of tents while the lawsuit was heard.

“I think across the board, there is agreement that we need to take a public health lens and a housing lens to this crisis,” Wu said.

Wu also discussed the issue with Gov. Charlie Baker during an hourlong meeting at the State House.

It’s not clear if the city will start immediately clearing tents again.

A Boston judge is issuing her ruling on the @ACLU_Mass request to force the City of Boston to stop the removal of tents at #massandcass – she is denying the request for a temporary restraining order. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 17, 2021

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)