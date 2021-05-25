Judge denies Boston Police Commissioner White’s motion to stop city from firing him

BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge has denied a preliminary injunction filed by Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White to stop the city from moving to fire him over past domestic violence accusations, court documents indicate.

White filed a motion seeking to block the city from firing him on Friday after his attorneys argued that acting Mayor Kim Janey informed him that she intends to remove him.

White was placed on leave in February after questions were raised about allegations found in court documents that White pushed and threatened to shoot his then wife, a fellow police officer.

RELATED: Affidavit: Gross says Walsh knew of allegations against Dennis White before naming him police commissioner

White’s lawyer told the judge that the city has no cause to terminate him. The lawyer called the city’s release of an outside investigative report detailing the allegations both inappropriate and ruinous to White’s reputation.

White has denied abusing his ex-wife or ever threatening to shoot her.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)