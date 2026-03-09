BOSTON (WHDH) - The judge in Sandra Birchmore’s murder trial has denied the motion to have the case dismissed.

Matthew Farwell, a former Stoughton police officer, is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn baby in her Canton apartment in 2021.

Farwell’s attorney filed the motion last Thursday in federal court in South Boston to have the case dismissed.

Federal prosecutors argue Farwell staged her death to make it look like she committed suicide. He was arrested in August 2024, and was later indicted in the death of Birchmore’s unborn baby.

