DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The judge in the Karen Read murder retrial denied the defense’s motion for another mistrial Tuesday morning.

The defense claims that the prosecution’s mention of DNA in its cross-examination of the defense’s dog bite expert, Dr. Marie Russell, calls for a mistrial with prejudice. There has been no mention of DNA up until this point in the case.

Russell retook the stand Tuesday to answer questions from prosecutors. She is a retired emergency room doctor and a former police officer.

On Monday, she testified Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s arm injuries were consistent with a dog attack — not being hit by a car, as the prosecution claims.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her SUV in January 2022. Prosecutors say she left him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton. Her lawyers argue she is being framed in a police coverup.

The first trial ended in a hung jury.

The defense argued Tuesday that the prosecution called a DNA expert to testify in the original trial, but strategically left that witness out of the retrial.

The prosecution argued that their mention of DNA was relevant to the dog bite expert on stand, as well as whether dog saliva was present on O’Keefe’s clothing.

After listening to both sides’ arguments, Judge Beverly Cannone denied the defense’s motion.

