BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal judge denied a motion from workers at Mass General Brigham that would have stopped the healthcare system from enforcing its vaccine mandate.

Eight workers filed suit against the hospital group on Sunday, saying that about 230 employees were denied requests for religious or medical exemptions.

Attorneys for the workers said in a memo attached to the lawsuit that they are not challenging the legality of the vaccine mandate, but are attempting to “prevent discrimination and retaliation based on religion or disability.”

Employees not in compliance with the mandate were placed on unpaid leave Wednesday and will be subsequently terminated on Nov. 5.

A hearing in the case is set for Friday.

