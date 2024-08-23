DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The judge in the Karen Read murder case has denied a motion from the defense to dismiss two of three charges against Read.

Judge Beverly Cannone’s decision was dated Thursday and came just over six weeks after defense lawyers first filed the motion.

Cannone’s decision will allow Read’s case to move forward as scheduled toward a new trial currently set for Jan. 27, 2025.

Read was charged with several charges including second degree murder after prosecutors said she hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die outside the Canton home of another Boston police officer in January 2022.

Her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the home.

The Read case drew considerable public attention during its pretrial phase. The spotlight only brightened once her first trial began in late April.

The prosecution and the defense ultimately called more than 70 witnesses before the case went to the jury in late June.

Jurors deliberated but did not deliver a verdict, prompting Cannone to declare a mistrial after five days of deliberations.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office vowed to re-try Read following the mistrial. Read’s defense team said they would continue fighting allegations against her.

The defense soon filed its motion asking to dismiss charges, saying attorneys heard from jurors who said they were unanimous in agreeing Read was not guilty of second degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Jurors purportedly told the defense they were deadlocked on the charge of manslaughter.

The defense argued re-trying Read on the charges of second degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident would amount to double jeopardy. The prosecution pushed back, saying deliberations are private and arguing such an agreement behind closed doors would not amount to an acquittal since the jury did not deliver a verdict in open court.

Cannone heard arguments from the defense and the prosecution in a hearing late last month.

In her 21-page decision this week, she cited legal precedent in saying the court recognizes “that the bar on retrials following acquittals is ‘[p]erhaps the most fundamental rule in the history of double jeopardy jurisprudence.’”

“However, where there was no acquittal on any of the charges in the defendant’s first trial, there is no risk of subjecting the defendant to double jeopardy on all the charges,” Cannone continued.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)