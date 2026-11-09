BOSTON (WHDH) - The judge in the Lindsay Clancy case denied a motion to dismiss the charges.

The Duxbury mother’s murder trial this year for the 2023 killing of her three children ended in a hung jury.

Clancy’s lawyer argued that retrying her would constitute double jeopardy. The judge also denied the prosecution’s motion to block attorneys from discussing the case.

He also denied the defense’s request for an investigation into the holdout juror whose verdict led to a mistrial.

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