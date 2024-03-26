DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge has denied a motion from Karen Read’s lawyers to dismiss the murder charge she’s facing in connection with her Boston police officer boyfriend’s death.

The ruling means the case is set to move forward to trial in three weeks.

Read is accused of backing over John O’Keefe outside a home in Canton in January of 2022 and leaving him to die in a snowstorm. Her lawyers argue he was beaten in the home and attacked by a dog, which prosecutors deny.

