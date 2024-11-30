CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge has denied a request from prosecutors to obtain Karen Read’s parents’ phone records.

In making the request, prosecutors allege Read called her parents just a couple of hours after her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe was killed.

The judge denied the request, saying it didn’t meet the legal requirement to hand over evidence.

Read is accused of fatally striking O’Keefe with her SUV and then leaving him a snowbank to die. Her defense has argued she’s being framed as part of a police coverup.

Her first trial ended with a hung jury. Both the prosecution and defense are asking to delay her retrial.

