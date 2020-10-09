Judge denies release of Plymouth County detainees amid coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal judge denied a request to release prisoners from the Plymouth County Correctional Facility on the count that conditions were unsafe due to the coronavirus pandemic, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s Office announced Friday.

The lawsuit claimed more than 150 detainees were being housed in a state jail that was inadequate to handle the COVID-19 pandemic but the judge cited many measures and policies in place to protect the detainees.

Lelling’s Office said the detainees are being held at the facility on federal charges, including serious gun and drug crimes.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put enormous pressure on detention facilities,” Lelling said in a statement. “Our law enforcement partners in Plymouth met that challenge by swiftly instituting measures to ensure the safety of detainees, staff, and the public.”

Lawyers representing the detainees argued that it was unconstitutional to keep their clients jailed at the facility because of the threat to health and safety posed by COVID-19.

In a statement, Plymouth County Sheriff Joseph D. McDonald, Jr. said the health and safety of those in custody is of paramount importance and that he is pleased with the judge’s decision.

