A judge denied a request from several communities to order Republic Services to collect all trash immediately as the sanitation worker strike approaches the one month mark.

Leaders in Beverly, Malden, Gloucester, Peabody, Danvers, and Canton asked for Republic to be ordered to pick up all trash and recycling that has been piling up in those areas.

Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman said that order would be too vague and it would be impossible for Republic to comply.

“The court is left with an obvious problem affecting the daily lives of the residents and businesses in the Municipalities, but no effective way to remediate it.” McCarthy-Neyman’s statement in court documents reads.

