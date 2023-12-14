DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ruled Thursday on the retrial of a man accused of killing a Weymouth police officer and a 77-year-old woman, denying a request from the defense team to delay the trial.

Emanuel Lopes is facing charges in connection with the 2018 deaths of Sgt. Michael Chesna and Weymouth resident Vera Adams. A matter of months after Lopes first trial ended without a verdict, there was relief in the courtroom in Dedham this week as the judge announced her decision.

“I’m relieved that she didn’t give him what he wanted and we don’t have to wait any longer,” said Chesna’s widow, Cindy Chesna.

The state says Lopes, who was 20 in 2018, hit Chesna over the head with a rock before taking his gun and shooting him multiple times in the head and chest.

Prosecutors say Lopes also murdered Adams, who was sitting on a nearby porch.

Lopes went on trial earlier this year, with his defense arguing he is insane. Jurors began deliberations on June 28 but could not come up with a verdict, leading the judge to declare a mistrial.

Now eying a new trial, Lopes’ lawyer this week argued for at least a six-month delay to give him time to search for another expert after a forensic psychologist became unable to testify due to a health trial.

“I think there is a firm, good faith basis to believe that given more time, we could find someone,” said defense attorney Larry Lipton.

Where Lopes’ team detailed its argument, the state argued there should be no further delay.

“There is no guarantee, no one identified in the affidavit, that he is going to find another doctor to say what he wants them to say,” said prosecutor Gregory Connor.

Asked Thursday if she thinks she will get justice in this case, Cindy Chesna responded.

“I hope so,” she said.

Further asked if it is still hard to be in the same room as Lopes, Cindy Chesna continued.

“Absolutely,” she said.

Lopes’ new trial is now set to begin on Jan. 8.

