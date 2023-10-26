A judge denied a request by members of the Boston College Swim and Dive team to reinstate their season after the college issued a suspension due to hazing allegations.

A spokesperson for Boston College said the school is pleased with the judge’s ruling, and the college will continue its investigation.

The school announced the suspension on Sept. 20.

“The University does not—and will not—tolerate hazing in any form,” BC said at the time.

Court documents show school administrators found hazing occurred in September. In documents, officials allege that “team members conducted a ‘Frosh’ event with a series of organized and directed activities for freshmen on the team — activities involving excessive drinking.”

Documents continue, saying “the freshmen were given bags to wear around their necks for vomit and a number of them did vomit.”

“Other students passed out,” documents say.

BC says it made its determination through interviews with 20 team members in addition to video and photo evidence.

Attorney Tara Davis, meanwhile, recently said allegations “are not substantiated.”

Davis represents the 37 unnamed student-athletes suing BC to reinstate the team and award damages for emotional and reputational harm. She has called this a “distressing” time for her clients who feel they’ve been unfairly robbed of their chance to compete.

“This is something that they’ve been doing for years upon years to get to this point, so the fact they are not able to do that and that it’s all been taken away from them is just very upsetting,” Davis said.

