BOSTON (WHDH) - A superior court judge denied the Massachusetts state police union’s attempt to block Gov. Charlie Baker’s state employee coronavirus vaccine mandate on Thursday.

The lawyer for the troopers’ union said about 80 percent of the group’s members are vaccinated but he argued that the other 20 percent should be allowed to instead wear a mask on the job and undergo weekly coronavirus testing.

As of now, the only exceptions to the governor’s mandate will be for religious and medical reasons.

Baker announced last month that 42,000 state workers and contractors in the executive branch are required to be vaccinated, or be granted a legitimate exemption, or face disciplinary action up to and including termination.

