NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Vietnam veteran now faces criminal charges after a judge denied his request to use the Valor Act, charging him in connection to an alleged attack against his longtime former girlfriend and her dog.

Louise Guy has been fighting for two months to make sure 69-year-old Warren Broughton would face criminal charges for the alleged attack.

In April, a judge allowed Broughton’s arraignment to be delayed so he could be evaluated as part of the Valor Act, which allows some veterans to avoid charges as long as they’re assessed for a mental illness and a judge agrees they would benefit from treatment.

“I didn’t even know that there was that statute,” Guy said. “Being a veteran is not a get out of jail free card.”

Broughton was brought back to New Bedford District Court Wednesday, where prosecutors said Broughton assaulted Guy by pushing her to the ground, banging her head against the floor and also gripping her service dog by the throat back in April.

“She was diagnosed with a concussion, had bruising,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sowa said.

Prosecutors argued the violent and cruel nature of Broughton’s alleged crimes could not be ignored.

The judge agreed with prosecutors and denied Broughton’s request to use the Valor Act, formally charging him with assault and battery with a weapon and animal cruelty.

“People have to be accountable for their behavior,” Guy said.

Prosecutors also argued that the Valor Act should not be a free pass for anyone who has ever served in the military. The state legislature is working to reform it.

