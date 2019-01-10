A California judge threw out actress Ashley Judd’s sexual harassment claim against Harvey Weinstein Wednesday.

The judge says his decision was not based on whether or not the alleged behavior took place, but that Judd’s relationship with Weinstein is not covered by the statute she sued under.

He also ruled Judd can proceed with her defamation lawsuit against the movie mogul.

She alleges Weinstein cost her roles by telling director Peter Jackson not to work with her on his highly successful “Lord of the Rings” franchise.

Jackson told a New Zealand news website in 2017 Weinstein made those claims about Judd to him.

Judd was one of the first women to come forward accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

More than 80 others have made allegations since then.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)