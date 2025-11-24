A federal judge on Monday dismissed the criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, concluding that the prosecutor who brought the charges at President Donald Trump ’s urging was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.

The rulings from U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie amount to a stunning rebuke of the Trump administration’s efforts to target Trump’s political opponents as well as its legal maneuvering to hastily install a loyalist prosecutor willing to file the cases.

The orders make Lindsey Halligan the latest Trump administration prosecutor to be disqualified because of the manner in which they were appointed.

The objection to Halligan’s appointment was just one part of a multipronged assault on the indictments, which included arguments that the cases were vindictive.

White House backs Pentagon investigation of Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly

“I think what Sen. Mark Kelly was actually trying to do is intimidate the 1.3 million active duty members serving in our United States armed forces with that video that he and his Democrat colleagues put out,” White House press Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

She added, “You can’t have a functioning military if there is disorder and chaos within the ranks, and that’s what these Democrat members were encouraging.”

The Pentagon announced earlier Monday it is investigating the Democratic senator from Arizona over possible breaches of military law after the former Navy pilot joined a handful of other lawmakers in a video that called for troops to defy “illegal orders.”

Comey: Trump will probably come after me again

The former FBI director said he is grateful that a judge dismissed the case against him on Monday, though he expects his saga isn’t over.

“I know that Donald Trump will probably come after me again,” Comey said in a video posted online. “I’m innocent. I am not afraid and I believe in an independent federal judiciary.”

Comey said he hopes the case sends a message that “the president of the United States cannot use the Department of Justice to target his political enemies.”

Democratic senators ask Trump administration for the legal basis of Venezuela strikes

A group of mostly Democratic senators is urging Attorney General Pam Bondi and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to declassify and release the legal opinion underpinning the Trump administration’s airstrikes in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific.

The U.S. military has carried out lethal strikes on alleged drug smugglers, which Trump has defended as a necessary escalation to curb the flow of drugs into the United States.

“Few decisions are more consequential for a democracy than the use of lethal force. We therefore believe that the declassification and public release of this important document would enhance transparency,” the senators wrote.

Among the lawmakers who signed the letter were Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, as well as Independent Sen. Angus King. Trump recently accused Slotkin and Kelly of sedition “punishable by DEATH” after they appeared in a video with other lawmakers urging troops to defy “illegal orders.”

DOJ renews bid to unseal Epstein grand jury materials

The Justice Department renewed its request Monday to unseal Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking grand jury materials, saying Congress made clear in approving the release of related investigative materials that documents such as the court records should be released.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton signed the submission in Manhattan federal court, requesting an expedited ruling that would allow the materials to be released now that Trump signed the action requiring the release of documents related to Epstein within 30 days.

The Justice Department said the congressional action overrode existing law in a way that permits the unsealing of the grand jury records.

Trump administration says it’s ending Temporary Protection Status for people of Myanmar

Despite a 2021 military takeover and a controversial election, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem cited an “improved” situation in Myanmar, the country formerly known as Burma, as a reason to terminate temporary legal protection for its people.

“Burma has made notable progress in governance and stability, including the end of its state of emergency, plans for free and fair elections, successful ceasefire agreements, and improved local governance contributing to enhanced public service delivery and national reconciliation,” Noem said in a statement.

The temporary protections are set to expire on January 26, 2026.

The move comes three days after Trump announced the immediate, targeted termination of temporary protection status for Somalis living in Minnesota.

Kelly: ‘I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies’

“When I was 22 years old, I commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy and swore an oath to the Constitution,” Kelly said in a Monday statement. “I upheld that oath through flight school, multiple deployments on the USS Midway, 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm, test pilot school, four space shuttle flights at NASA, and every day since I retired — which I did after my wife Gabby was shot in the head while serving her constituents.”

He added that Hegseth’s social media post “is the first I heard” of the Pentagon’s investigation.

“I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged, and put to death,” Kelly said.

“If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work,” Kelly added. “I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution.”

Letitia James celebrates victory over ‘baseless charges’

In a statement, James said, “I am heartened by today’s victory and grateful for the prayers and support I have received from around the country.”

“I remain fearless in the face of these baseless charges as I continue fighting for New Yorkers every single day,” the New York attorney general, a Democrat, said.

How was the now-disqualified prosecutor appointed?

Prosecutor Lindsey Halligan was named to the job in September after a different interim U.S. attorney, Erik Siebert, was effectively forced out amid pressure from the Trump administration to file charges against Comey and James.

After Siebert resigned, Comey’s lawyers argued, the judges of the federal court district should have had exclusive say over who got to fill the vacancy. Instead, Trump nominated Halligan while publicly imploring Bondi in a social media post to take action against his political opponents, saying in a Truth Social post that “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Comey was indicted days later on charges of making a false statement and obstructing Congress, and James was charged soon after that in a mortgage fraud investigation.

Both James’ and Comey’s cases dismissed without prejudice

Both defendants had asked for the cases to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning that the Justice Department would not be able to bring them again.

But the judge instead dismissed them without prejudice, though it was not immediately clear if or how the Justice Department might attempt to revive the prosecutions.

Kelly is being probed because he is subject to military law, Hegseth says

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday that Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly has been singled out for investigation into possible breaches of military law because he is subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice, unlike other lawmakers who called on U.S. military members to defy “illegal orders.”

Kelly joined a handful of other lawmakers — Sen. Elissa Slotkin, and Reps. Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander and Chrissy Houlahan — for a 90-second video message to American troops.

Hegseth said in a post on the social platform X that five of the six lawmakers do not fall under Defense Department jurisdiction, stating that “one is CIA and four are former military but not ‘retired,’ so they are no longer subject to UCMJ.”

“However, Mark Kelly (retired Navy Commander) is still subject to UCMJ — and he knows that,” Hegseth stated.

