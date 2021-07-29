SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — A Warwick judge dismissed domestic assault charges against the Seekonk fire chief and allowed a no-contact order for the person who reported the assault to be lifted on Wednesday.

The prosecution requested the charges of domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, against Seekonk Fire Chief David Rave be dropped, the Sun Chronicle reported.

Rave was arrested after police were called to his home in Cranston on June 18 on a report that he was assaulting someone, breaking things and was intoxicated.

The judge had initially denied a request to lift the no-contact order. Rave was placed on paid leave from his position as fire chief after he was arrested.

An attorney for Rave, Christopher Maselli, told the newspaper, “It’s unfortunate it happened. We all deal with stresses in life. He’s glad to put this behind him.”

Rave, 53, could not be reached for comment by the newspaper.

